FBI: Jewish, Muslim Americans seeing increasing number of threats

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI says it is tracking increasing numbers of threats made toward Jewish and Muslim American in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The FBI released a statement saying it’s increasing engagement with religious and community partners:

“We saw something brutal and barbaric happen halfway around the globe and there is a valid reason for communities across our country to be in a heightened state of vigilance, that is not to say that they should be fearful. The FBI is increasing our engagement with our religious and community partners and we want to make sure the communities are part of the solution so we don’t let something tragic happen in our own backyard. We want to remind the public that if you see something with immediate safety concerns contact 911, if you see something you want to report to the FBI call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.”

“It’s escalated beyond threats unfortunately,” said Corey Saylor, the Research and Advocacy Director with CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “In Chicago, a 6-year-old boy was stabbed 27 times and the man who murdered him said it had to do with what’s going on in the Middle East right now. We have an assault in Florida where a young woman was punched in the head and then we have a lot of community members who are just plain old being intimidated whether it be at work or at school.”

Local law enforcement confirms they have received information on threats to several organizations in the Portland metro area.

The Portland Police Bureau provided the following statement, saying it has increased patrols:

“Our precinct commanders are fully aware of the tension felt locally as it relates to the violence overseas. PPB has been in contact with Jewish and Muslim leaders. Since last week we’ve been increasing patrols around their houses of worship, etc. involving both Jewish and Muslim organizations and we will continue to do so as call loads allow.

We have learned a threatening email was sent to the Islamic Social Services of Oregon State located in Southwest Portland. We have an officer following up on that incident. A similar email was sent to the Islamic Society of Greater Portland, which is located in Washington County and we’re told the incident was reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

PPB and WCSO will coordinate investigative efforts.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement, saying it’s increased patrols as well:

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received information about a non-specific threat towards a Washington County Mosque, and part of the Islamic Society of Greater Portland (ISGP). We take this very seriously and are investigating and working closely with ISGP, as well as our local and federal law enforcement partners. To ensure the safety of the ISGP and its members, we joined with our local partners and increased patrols around Mosques in and around the area.

As always, we encourage community members to report to their local law enforcement agency if they become aware of any threats to our community. Working together, we can best maintain everyone’s safety.”

The Islamic Society of Greater Portland released a statement regarding threats to community members:

“We at ISGP are deeply saddened and concerned by the recent threats directed at our community members. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of all. We have reported it to local law enforcement and trust they and their investigative unit to take the appropriate measures. We urge everyone to promote understanding and peace during these challenging times and to remember that violence and hatred solve nothing.”

CAIR also issued a statement following a threatening message sent to the Oregon Islamic organization and is calling for law enforcement to look into it as a possible hate crime.

Saylor echoed WSCO’s statement and said those who are threatened or intimidated should go to law enforcement.

“A study from UC-Berkley Othering & Belonging Center found that 85% of Muslims who had been subjected to a hate crime don’t report it,” said Saylor. “That’s what the bigots want. They want us paralyzed and unable to act. We just can’t do that. If you find yourself on the receiving end of bigotry it is worth reaching out to organizations like CAIR, local law enforcement, and telling them about it. That’s how you take your tragedy and help protect others from the same kind of thing. Islamophobia, anti-Arab bigotry, anti-Semitism, racism, all of that is completely unacceptable.”

