Foggy start, nice afternoon ahead

Good morning! A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of western Oregon and southwest Washington (from the Coast Range to the Cascade Foothills). Expect pockets of low visibility on your morning commute, with a slow clearing later today. Sometime between the late morning & early afternoon is when the fog should burn off. That being said, we’re entering inversion season in the Pacific Northwest. There will be times in the coming weeks when the fog & low clouds do not clear out, especially when we don’t have much wind. My gut tells me we’ll break into sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer as well, with highs reaching the mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the West Coast, and will be responsible for a dry stretch of weather between today and Friday. Most of Saturday should be dry as well, but you’ll notice a lot more cloud cover. Highs should range between the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the workweek. Afternoon temps should dip back into the 60s on Saturday. Our next round of showers will push in between late Saturday & early Sunday. Don’t expect a lot of rain with this system.

A cooler & juicier weather system will move in between Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will dip into the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. This could be the first system that brings snow down to pass level. It’s still a ways out, but guidance suggests the snow level could dip down to about 4,000-5,000 ft. Government Camp sits closer to 3,500-4,000 ft., so it might not be a big deal there. However, Santiam Pass & Willamette Pass could get snowy. We’ll get a better handle on this part of the forecast in the coming days.

Have a great Wednesday!

