Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 that was caused by hydroplaning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-84, near milepost 38.

OSP says an investigation shows a Toyota Prius was westbound when it began to hydroplane on standing water on the interstate. The Toyota struck the northern guardrail and reentered the westbound lanes of travel where it struck the drivers’ side door of a semi-truck.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 44-year-old Jamal Haji Hassan Kimo, of Keizer, died at the scene. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Traffic on I-84 was impacted for about 30 minutes during the crash investigation.

