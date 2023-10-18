Keller Auditorium replacement may be on the way, here’s what it could look like

Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A proposal to replace the Keller Auditorium with a new performance venue is moving further along, according to Portland State University which is spearheading the effort.

The university’s proposal aims to establish a performing arts center featuring a 3,000-seat auditorium, an outdoor plaza, an on-site boutique hotel, a conference center, and educational facilities.

The Keller Auditorium, located on SW Clay Street, opened in 1917. The theatre is home to live events including mainstays like the Portland Opera and the Oregon Ballet Theatre.

“Portland State University has been and will continue to be a significant force in the rejuvenation of downtown Portland,” affirmed PSU President Ann Cudd. “Our proposal focuses on building for the future of this great city rather than renovating its past.”

The proposed site is owned by PSU and the college emphasizes a past of renovating or constructing eight central city projects over the last 12 years.

The City of Portland and Metro officials will review details of the PSU plan during an interview session next week.

