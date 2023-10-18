Mill City retiree claims his $1 million Powerball prize

Powerball ticket scan
Powerball ticket scan(Oregon Lottery)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A retiree from Mill City claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

The Oregon Lottery says 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from the 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City. Thomas says he plays once the jackpots grow to large amounts and was just one number shy of the jackpot.

When checking the numbers online, Thomas’ wife of 49 years, Nancy, thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was the $1 million prize.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Thomas said.

SEE ALSO: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Oregon over the weekend

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The second-largest Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion was won by a California player in the Oct. 11 drawing. Since the jackpot run up began on July 22, the Oregon Lottery says smaller prizes won in the state total $7.75 million.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Search and rescue members found two lost hikers on Mt. Hood on Oct. 2.
2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84
University of Portland's Chiles Center.
University of Portland’s Chiles Center getting $5 million in improvements
File photo
DOC takes steps to reduce the use of solitary confinement in WA
Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life.
Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life