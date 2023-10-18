Mill City retiree claims his $1 million Powerball prize

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A retiree from Mill City claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

The Oregon Lottery says 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from the 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City. Thomas says he plays once the jackpots grow to large amounts and was just one number shy of the jackpot.

When checking the numbers online, Thomas’ wife of 49 years, Nancy, thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was the $1 million prize.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Thomas said.

SEE ALSO: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Oregon over the weekend

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The second-largest Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion was won by a California player in the Oct. 11 drawing. Since the jackpot run up began on July 22, the Oregon Lottery says smaller prizes won in the state total $7.75 million.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.