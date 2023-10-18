North Plains community takes sides over urban growth boundary expansion

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - A proposal to expand the urban growth boundary in North Plains has people taking sides.

Discussions are expected to continue at a Washington County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Aaron Nichols has owned Stoneboat Farm near North Plains for 10 years. He can grow a variety of vegetables year-round in the rich soil of the region.

“It’s been a huge part of our economy,” Nichols said. “In the future, I believe it will be a bigger part as we need to grow more of our own food here.”

He said local farms will be needed more than ever in the future.

Even though Nichols’ farm is outside where the proposed North Plains urban growth boundary expansion would be, he’s formed a group called North Plains Smart Growth to oppose it.

“What’s been very discouraging to me is it is very hard for people to start farming,” he said. “The reason is because it’s hard to get land.”

North Plains City Manager Andy Varner said the city has been working on its urban growth boundary for about 10 years. Now an ordinance is set to be voted on by the Washington County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

“If you don’t have enough for the 20-year land supply, which is the state law, then you have to look at expansion,” Varner said.

Oregon requires cities to plan for 20-year population and housing growth in their urban growth boundary. Varner said all of these factors, plus the need for the city to keep pace with a larger population, makes the expansion necessary.

“That’s part of the city council’s vision is to have a future city hall (and) a library expansion, which has already outgrown the population here.”

Nichols said he’s not in favor of the plan and wants farms to be better protected.

“I’m opposed because of the community of larger farmers who are already here who need to share that infrastructure like I was talking about earlier,” he said.

