Police request help solving unsolved 2015 homicide

Portland Police are asking for your help in solving the murder of 23-year-old Dion Matthews Jr., eight years after he was killed.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are asking for your help in solving the murder of 23-year-old Dion Matthews Jr., eight years after he was killed. On the anniversary of his death, his mother is still looking for answers.

“There are so many words that you can use to describe your grief. Sometimes I’m all over the place. Every year is different for me. They say what time it gets better well it’s been almost eight years and then it hasn’t gotten any better yet for me,” says Dion’s mother, Taunya Mayo.

On October 18, 2015, at 11:15 pm, PPB arrived at SW 3rd Ave. and Burnside St where they found Matthews in a parking lot, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say witnesses saw people running and vehicles driving away from the shooting.”There were witnesses, but no one wants to come forward and it’s like how many more innocent lives have to be taken for you people to do the right thing. Somebody else wanted to do something so evil and so hatred like no, they need to be dealt with accordingly and I want them to know that this is not okay.”

Eight years later, Mayo remains devastated and heartbroken and says she won’t stop until she finds justice.

“He just brightened the world. He was just a lovable person from a baby when he first entered. Just to see I know that I have to live every day without him. It’s been very heartbreaking because no parent should ever have to bury their children,” says Mayo. “He definitely mattered, and he was a human being, and I don’t want my son to go down to be another black male statistic.”Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Oregon.

http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/

