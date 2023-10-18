Winter 2023-2024: El Niño isn’t always bad news in the Cascades

Yesterday I covered all the basics of this upcoming winter and what it could mean down in the lower elevations where most of us live. You should read that blog post first to get an idea of what we generally expect across the Pacific Northwest. This post is all about what we might see in the Cascades; especially important for the ski/snowboard/snowplay industry.

First...

EL NINO WINTERS ARE RARELY SKI SEASON “DISASTERS”

The phrase “EL NINO” often strikes fear into the hearts of Northwest skiers and is a somewhat deserved reputation. That’s because we tend to see warmer and drier than average weather across the northern half of the Pacific Northwest as mentioned in yesterday’s post. You’ve likely heard that California gets slammed by lots of stormy/wet weather many of these winters (but not all!). You can find a list of these winters here: https://origin.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/ensostuff/ONI_v5.php. El Niño episodes are in red. Take a look at the last 7 El Niño winters (since 2000) combined...the precipitation anomaly. Warm colors mean drier than average, cool colors = wetter than average. Strong DRY signal here for December to March.

Temperature anomaly for the same years; a clear signal for warmer than normal!

(kptv)

So let’s take a look at Cascade snowfall during the 25 El Niño winters we have seen since the early 1950s at Government Camp. Average yearly accumulation (for any year) is 254″ (click for full-size)

Government Camp snowfall in El Niño winters

That’s not good news. A couple thoughts:

EVERY EL NIÑO SINCE 1970 HAS PRODUCED BELOW NORMAL WINTER SNOWFALL AT 4,000′ ON MT. HOOD

ONLY A FEW YEARS ARE REALLY BAD (WE REMEMBER THOSE!), MOST JUST HAVE LESS FREQUENT SNOWFALL AND MORE RAIN/SNOW EVENTS AT THAT ELEVATION

There is a downward trend as well through the entire period; although 26 data points is a pretty small sample. Do you notice the events in the 1960s seemed to do just fine for snowfall, but post-1970 or so things have gone downhill at bit? It may be that a very gradual warmup (global warming) in the Cascades has produced more warm storms (rain vs. snow) at that elevation. Notice that I am focusing on the 4,000′ elevation. That’s because yearly snowfall data is very hard to find. Mt. Hood Meadows is up at the 5,400′ elevation. So I plugged in those numbers to see how things vary vs. Gov’t Camp. Those records only go back to 1982:

A few thoughts on that graphic:

Snow accumulation increases dramatically as you go up in elevation. Looks like that extra 1,500′ or so almost always doubles total yearly snow (every year). Much of that is in “shoulder seasons” of November and mid-March/April/May, I suppose when it’s too warm down at Gov’t Camp but still cold enough up high.

El Niños are more reasonable at a higher elevation . That’s because we tend to be warmer in El Niño winters with warmer storms.

At higher elevations a few El Niño winters have actually been snowier than normal . Another reason to not freak out about the upcoming winter ski season. You will likely need to spend more time this coming winter on the higher parts of your favorite resort.

1982-83 is a strange one, Gov’t Camp was well below average yet Meadows was above. That MAY be because the best snow was in the spring when it was getting too warm down below. Not sure since I don’t see the monthly data.

That brings up a good point…total snowfall for the season doesn’t matter as much as what happens during the important winter months of December-February when most of us ski/snowboard. Here are the Gov’t Camp numbers for just that 3 month period during El Niño winters...not as bad.

There are some years (06-07, 15-16, 18-19) when plenty of snow fell during this time. Drilling down a bit further, just looking at November+December snow below. That’s when we want to see a solid base develop. Most years are at least “okay”. An example is December 2018. Little or no snow on the ground up there early in the month, but just in time for Christmas Break a dumping arrived. Whew! Ignore the M on the chart, that’s a different subject (Modoki El Niños). So even a drier/warmer than normal January/February can be offset by a one-month dumping of snow in December. That 3-6 foot base can sustain the ski season, although it doesn’t help the water supply much.

So perception of winter up in the mountains will be based on two things: timing of snowfall, and if we get regular rounds of good quality snowfall.

SUMMARY

There is an increased chance that this year will be more challenging; it’ll be tougher to find regular powder days in the mountains. When it happens? Seize the day and get on the slopes quickly!

The best chance for good snow this year will be up high, most likely many of our systems will be a bit warmer than “normal”

It’s unlikely we have a terrible ski season as we saw in 91-92, 04-05, and 14-15, BUT, the risk for a train-wreck season is higher than normal

We can get a surprise. The end of the last El Niño season (18-19) featured a strange/cold northerly flow for 5 weeks in February and early March. It ended up being the snowiest February during an El Niño at Government Camp!

Snowpack in much of the Oregon and Washington Cascades will likely be below normal this winter and that could lead to water supply issues later next spring/summer in some areas

