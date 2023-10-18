Young boy recognized for saving brother’s life in Clackamas County

A young boy is receiving some rightful recognition as a hero for saving his brother’s life.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A young boy is receiving some rightful recognition as a hero for saving his brother’s life.

Nefi DeMoura was honored with the Citizen Life Saving Award at Monday night’s Clackamas Fire Board meeting.

Nefi and his brother Moroni were waiting for a school bus on Oct. 12 when a car came up onto the sidewalk towards them. Nefi was able to pull his brother back from the path of the car but not before the car ran over his feet.

RELATED: Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier, sheriff’s office says

The driver of the car took off and died in a head-on crash less than a mile away.

Nefi was okay and his brother was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Search and rescue members found two lost hikers on Mt. Hood on Oct. 2.
2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’
Local group receives $4.2M to help low-income Oregonians access fresh produce
Group receives $4.2M to help low-income Oregonians access fresh produce

Latest News

A young boy is receiving some rightful recognition as a hero for saving his brother’s life.
Young boy recognized for saving brother’s life in Clackamas County
Cali Bolden and her family
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
A local family is mourning a tragic loss of a loved one to what they call “senseless gun...
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
Director Park revitalization
City leaders focus effort into cleaning up Director Park in downtown Portland