Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local family is mourning a tragic loss of a loved one to what they call “senseless gun violence” over the weekend.

The victim, a Portland mother in her mid-twenties left behind three young children.

Candles and balloons were left near the scene in southeast Portland to honor Cali Bolden as family and friends grieve the unimaginable loss of a life taken too soon.

Melissa Greely said Sunday she was faced with a mother’s worst nightmare.

“I got a call at about 4:15 in the morning saying Cali had passed away from a gunshot wound,” Greely said. “Multiple gunshots and she was just an innocent bystander.”

She said she feels like she still hasn’t woken up from hearing that her daughter, Cali Bolden, had been shot and killed in southeast Portland.

“I thought I was in shock, I thought it was a dream. I couldn’t imagine my baby taken by a senseless act of gun violence,” Greely said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers from the East Precinct responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 86th Avenue early Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. Investigators said the shooting also left two others injured.

Cali’s family said they’ll always remember her bright presence.

“Cali was a free spirit, she was always making people smile,” Greely said. “She always had a smile on her face. She could walk into a room and lighten the whole room up.”

Now, their biggest concern is for the three young children she leaves behind.

“She had three babies,” Greely said. “She loved her children. They are so broken. She lost her fiancé almost a year ago to this day, so now the children are parentless.”

Cali’s mother said she’ll make sure Cali’s children know who their mother was.

“She was an incredible person, she had the biggest heart, all her friends will vouch for that,” Greely said. “We’re always going to keep her spirit alive. We’re going to let them know everything about her. Just keep her alive for them in spirit, so they know what a good mom she was and everything and how much they were loved by her.”

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

