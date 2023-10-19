1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13500 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police say two people were found in a crashed car at the scene.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, and no other details have been released at this time. Southeast Holgate Boulevard was closed between Southeast 134th Avenue and Southeast 136th Avenue during that investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-273601.

This marks the 51st traffic-related death in Portland this year.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.