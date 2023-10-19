7 arrested in Oregon City drug house raid

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department says seven people are in custody following a raid on a suspected drug house early Thursday morning.

Oregon City P.D. and Special Investigation Team served the search warrant at a home in the 20000 block of Highway 213.

According to authorities, large amounts of cash and drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine were located during the search, as well as evidence of drug trafficking.

The following seven were arrested:

25-year-old Tyler Thommen

28-year-old Benjamin Rounds

32-year-old Randall Rich

27-year-old Kadee Atkinson

21-year-old Jesse Bradley

31-year-old Greg Low

54-year-old Paul Bernard

Oregon City P.D. says charges range from arrest warrants to Frequenting a Place Where Controlled Substances are Used. More charges are expected in the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.