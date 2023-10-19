Around the House NW
7 arrested in Oregon City drug house raid

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department says seven people are in custody following a raid on a suspected drug house early Thursday morning.

Oregon City P.D. and Special Investigation Team served the search warrant at a home in the 20000 block of Highway 213.

According to authorities, large amounts of cash and drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine were located during the search, as well as evidence of drug trafficking.

The following seven were arrested:

  • 25-year-old Tyler Thommen
  • 28-year-old Benjamin Rounds
  • 32-year-old Randall Rich
  • 27-year-old Kadee Atkinson
  • 21-year-old Jesse Bradley
  • 31-year-old Greg Low
  • 54-year-old Paul Bernard

Oregon City P.D. says charges range from arrest warrants to Frequenting a Place Where Controlled Substances are Used. More charges are expected in the future.

