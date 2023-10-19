Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Cali Bolden and her family
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs
KPTV File Image
Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84
Plowing, sanding ODOT cuts
ODOT says highways ‘may not be safe’ this winter due to budget cut

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
"Killers of the Flower Moon" was shot in Oklahoma, and some of the property that was used in...
Professional rodeo cowboy makes big screen appearance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'