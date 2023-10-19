Around the House NW
8 people arrested in downtown Portland drug bust

Guns seized in downtown Portland drug bust
Guns seized in downtown Portland drug bust(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people were arrested in a drug bust by the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police on Wednesday evening.

As part of the ongoing partnership with Governor Tina Kotek, several agencies conducted a counter fentanyl-dealing mission in Downtown Portland’s city center.

Officers arrested eight people for either delivery of fentanyl or possession of fentanyl and seized suspected fentanyl pills, powder and three illegally possessed handguns.

“Collaborative patrols between PPB and OSP are having some success. We remain committed to supporting our partners at PPB and helping in their efforts to bring a sense of safety to the downtown core by disrupting and deterring dangerous criminal actions and working to break the deadly grasp of fentanyl in our communities,” OSP Superintendent Casey Codding said. “We are also grateful for the assistance of our county and federal partners in this effort.”

Anyone with information on fentanyl dealing in Downtown Portland is asked to contact the Central NRT Bike Squad via email at centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov.

