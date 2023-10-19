Another nice day ahead!

Scattered showers expected late Saturday - Sunday
10/19/2023
10/19/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to our day across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. As of about 3:00 A.M., fog is expanding west of I-5 across the Willamette Valley, and there are pockets of dense fog focusing near the Columbia River (in both Multnomah County & Clark County). Areas of fog will continue to expand heading into sunrise. Beyond that, the fog should gradually burn off. Today is going to be another beautiful day with sunshine & high temperatures in the low 70s.

A large ridge of high pressure is building over the western United States, and will keep our weather dry through Friday & most of Saturday. Low clouds are forecast to spread inland between tonight & Friday morning, which will complicate the forecast a bit. If we manage to clear out fast enough, we should see highs in the low 70s. It’s possible the clouds will linger into the afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Saturday should be a mostly cloudy day as high pressure pushes east of our region. Between the late afternoon & evening, scattered light showers will spread onshore. Many cities will stay completely dry through the evening, but I’d expect to see a few showers overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Monday will be a transition day as one system moves on & another system approaches. The second system will dive in from the north-northwest between Tuesday and Wednesday. This is when things will get a bit more interesting. If this system takes more time developing over the Pacific Ocean, we’ll end up with more moisture and higher rainfall totals. If it takes more of an inland track, it won’t bring quite as much rain. Regardless of that track, this system will usher in cooler air. Highs will dip into the 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s. Snow levels should drop close to 4,000 feet, which means we could see our first snow around the Cascade Passes. Stay tuned for more updates!

Have a great Thursday!

