Battle Ground police chief announces retirement.

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - Battle Ground Police Department Chief has announced his plans to retire, marking the end of his six-year tenure with the department, effective Jan. 2024.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Chief Mike Fort emphasized the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, noting his family has personally battled cancer.

“Given that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, I found it a fitting time to announce my retirement from law enforcement,” stated Chief Fort. He emphasized recent personal experiences reminding him how short life can be.

Fort began his career with the Battle Ground Police Department as a Lieutenant in 2018 before assuming the role of Chief of Police in Feb. 2020. He’s been in law enforcement for 32 years.

The city has enlisted the services of GMP Consultants to manage the recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. The first round of application reviews is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2023.

