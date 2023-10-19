Bipartisan state legislators meet to address addiction crisis in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A joint committee met at the state capital Wednesday in a bipartisan attempt to tackle Oregon’s addiction crisis.

“It’s not a Republican crisis, it’s not a Democrat crisis or an Independent crisis,” State Senator Kate Lieber said. “This is a crisis in all of Oregon.”

Republicans and Democrats from both chambers of the legislature agree that the state’s addiction crisis must be addressed. Some said finding solutions will be their priority for the 2024 short legislative session.

“It’s not something we can’t slice and dice and deal with in little pieces we have to look comprehensively at the whole system,” Representative Kevin Mannix said.

State lawmakers first heard from the Oregon Health Authority. OHA’s main focus was primary addiction prevention and the need for more funding.

Tatiana Dierwechter, substance use prevention systems manager for OHA, used investments in tobacco use prevention as a case study. She said the millions collected through state tobacco taxes, gave the state the ability to educate people, especially young Oregonians, about the dangers of tobacco. As a result, data shows a drop in the number of cigarette cartons purchased since the 1990s. She said similar investments need to be made in alcohol and illegal drug prevention.

“It’s simple of, ‘what are we doing to stop substance use before abuse starts? What are the tools in our toolbox that help us get in front of it?,’” Dierwechter said.

But the main focus for many of the legislators was fentanyl, a drug that has gripped every corner of the state.

Debby Jones, Commissioner of the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission said Measure 110, which decriminalized drug possession, needs to be tweaked after what 10th graders told her during a focus group. She said many of the teenagers thought of the measure as “laughable” because they see it as a law that allows people to openly do drugs.

“They agreed people should not be locked up in jail,” Jones said. “There should be something else. I said ‘What do you think will happen in the next five years? ‘[They said] ‘more of us will be using it’ because of that community norm of where you see it everywhere it takes away the harm they think will happen to them.”

Some representatives from non-profits who testified Wednesday said they’re seeing funds from Measure 110 positively impacting those who need it. Joe Bazeghi, director of engagement with Recovery Works NW, said their new detox center in Southeast Portland is on track to be 100% full by the end of the year.

“We can’t see things dramatically change overnight the trends are moving all in the right direction from our perspective,” Bazeghi said.

He testified before the committee to tell state lawmakers what’s working with Measure 110. But he said more investments are needed and Measure 110 needs to be strengthened.

“We need robust data on where our gaps in our continuum of care in our substance abuse disorder treatment.,” Bazeghi said.

He said the formation of the join committee shows the public that this crisis is serious, and lawmakers are serious about finding solutions.

“Our most serious and shared concern is our addiction crisis and its costing lots of lives and it’s costing the lives of many young Oregonians unnecessarily,” Bazeghi said.

