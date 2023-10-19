City of Portland approves expansion of school liaison officer program

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County schools are receiving three to four social media threats a week. To help handle situations like those, the City of Portland is expanding a program designed to improve communication between schools and law enforcement.

The Multnomah Education Service District represents eight school districts, including Portland Public Schools.

As part of a partnership, the Portland Police Bureau has provided a school liaison officer since the 2021-22 school year, and on Wednesday, Portland City Council agreed to add a second one.

The relatively new program started after Portland Public Schools decided to get rid of its school resource officers in 2020. That decision followed conversations about the presence of police on campuses, sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some city leaders at the City Council meeting voiced the PPS decision was one they did not agree with.

“I was a PPS parent when Portland police was uninvited from Portland schools. I was disappointed in that decision. I am once again a PPS parent and would once again like to see resource officers really evaluated but it’s going to have to be invited from PPS,” said Commissioner Rene Gonzalez. “That’s not something from Portland police or the city of Portland to say so I look forward to the engagement with PPS on that going forward.”

School liaison officers do not work on school campuses. They are meant to keep school leaders informed about things going on around their campuses, notify schools when a student is involved in a crime or situation that police investigate, and do threat assessments.

Stacy Michaelson, with the Multnomah Education Service District, says the partnership has been particularly successful in helping to investigate threats.

“In one instance it just happened to be someone in Texas was just posting to social media but it was real enough in the moment that the district was considering, do we need to close school today? So having someone who can help us in a timely fashion figure out nope that’s not viable, continue on with school as normal has just been a really really big support to our districts,” said Michaelson.

In the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Chuck Lovell, who resigned as chief of police last week, argued a second school liaison officer was needed because it was too much work for one person.

The Multnomah Education Service District is footing the bill for the expansion. They will be reimbursing the city for $185,000.

