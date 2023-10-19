Final installment phase of Light Pole Safety Project kicks off at Portland parks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Improvements are coming to many Portland parks starting this month.

The city removed hundreds of lamp posts earlier this year after allegations of injuries to a person using a hammock prompted inspections that exposed safety concerns.

Whether you’re using your imagination to create your own fun, shooting hoops, or just relaxing, people who live in Portland said the city’s parks are an important part of their community.

“A huge part of our life, especially having kids,” Blair Linne, a park goer, said.

People at parks in southeast Portland said they’ve been visiting during the day after the city removed some of its lamp posts earlier this year due to safety concerns.

“We decided to play a little nerf war out in the park while it was still bright,” Mark Mcclure, another park goer, said.

Soon, they’ll be able to play a little longer – if they want to – as the final phase of the Light Pole Safety Project begins this month at Colonel Summers Park.

Park goers said this is great news.

“My son and I can extend our nerf playing in the dark, which makes it more fun for him,” Mcclure said.

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) had removed around 250 light poles that were identified as a “safety hazard to the public.” PP&R said the main issue with light poles that were removed were faulty anchoring systems. They also said some light poles were more than a century old.

The city said now with funding secured for the project estimated at about $11.5 million, the city will start installing new lamps at around 11 Portland Parks.

“I’m so grateful they’re investing in this project,” Linne said. “I think it’s just comforting to know that we’ll be able to see what’s going on in the park again and it will feel more like a safe haven.”

People said it’s great timing as days become shorter heading into the winter months.

“I’m excited for the light project because bike rides sometimes start from this park and in the winter, it obviously gets darker sooner, so to be lit up and feel safer, people are going to be happy about that,” Haley, a park goer, said.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

If you’d like to learn more about the project, visit their website.

