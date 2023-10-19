Hops given deadline to raise funds for renovation

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops were given until September 30th to have the funds to renovate Ron Tonkin Field to meet MLB’s new facility standards including security, home and visiting clubhouses, and upgraded maintenance.

Instead, plans for the project have gone from a renovation to building, to building a brand-new park to meet MLB requirements. The project total was $120 million; $82 million will be funded from Hops ownership and $18 million from the city.

On Tuesday night, city council met to discuss how to secure the remaining $20 million from the state and prevent the team from being forced to move.

“We thought we had a pretty good pathway for 20 million dollars that was going to complete the funding package. We spent a ton of money and got shut out at the last minute,” a spokesman for City Council said. “There’s a lot of concern there about the potential on what happens if this team leaves the state and the consequence comes with that, whether that economic, tax base or quality of life.”

If plans move forward, the projected new three-level ballpark would feature both closed and open-air spaces, 4,000 thousand seats, over 526 club seats, a party deck, and a turf field. But the new project would mean the relocation of three youth softball fields and additional parking.

The Hillsboro Hops said they expect to hear from the MLB any day now. If the project does get the green light, the projected completion date would be summer of 2025.

