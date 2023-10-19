Hops given deadline to raise funds for renovation

Hillsboro Hops given deadline to raise funds for renovations
Hillsboro Hops given deadline to raise funds for renovations(kptv)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops were given until September 30th to have the funds to renovate Ron Tonkin Field to meet MLB’s new facility standards including security, home and visiting clubhouses, and upgraded maintenance.

Instead, plans for the project have gone from a renovation to building, to building a brand-new park to meet MLB requirements. The project total was $120 million; $82 million will be funded from Hops ownership and $18 million from the city.

On Tuesday night, city council met to discuss how to secure the remaining $20 million from the state and prevent the team from being forced to move.

See Also: Portland Winterhawks coach honored for 500th career win

“We thought we had a pretty good pathway for 20 million dollars that was going to complete the funding package. We spent a ton of money and got shut out at the last minute,” a spokesman for City Council said. “There’s a lot of concern there about the potential on what happens if this team leaves the state and the consequence comes with that, whether that economic, tax base or quality of life.”

If plans move forward, the projected new three-level ballpark would feature both closed and open-air spaces, 4,000 thousand seats, over 526 club seats, a party deck, and a turf field. But the new project would mean the relocation of three youth softball fields and additional parking.

The Hillsboro Hops said they expect to hear from the MLB any day now. If the project does get the green light, the projected completion date would be summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Search and rescue members found two lost hikers on Mt. Hood on Oct. 2.
2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

Latest News

Trial begins for couple accused in teen’s starvation death
Trial begins for couple accused in teen’s starvation death
The trial for a Clark County couple accused of starving their adopted teenage son began...
Trial begins for couple accused in teen’s starvation death
Man breaks into 2 Gresham businesses
Man breaks into 2 Gresham businesses, only steals handful of cash, owners say
Thai Curry and Powell Valley Wellness on Southeast 182nd Avenue were hit Wednesday morning, and...
Man breaks into 2 Gresham businesses, only steals handful of cash, owners say