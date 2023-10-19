Man breaks into 2 Gresham businesses, only steals handful of cash, owners say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two burglaries in Gresham left business owners scratching their heads on Wednesday morning.

Both Thai Curry and Powell Valley Wellness on Southeast 182nd Avenue were hit just before 6 a.m., and the robber only took a handful of cash.

Thai Curry was hit first, and owner See Saephan said the suspect smashed his alarm before opening the cash register, taking the few quarters that were left inside, and breaking a drawer.

“I don’t know, he probably think, restaurant, there might be cash and stuff in there,” Saephan said. “But we don’t have anything in there, so he just walked in there, and couple minutes, he left.”

Thai Curry had another break-in years ago, but at that time, the door was smashed and the entire cash register was stolen.

“It happens quite often, not just us around here,” Saephan said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to track down these people and not let this happen to me or anybody else in the future, that’s what my hope is for.”

This time, with the protection of cameras and alarms, Saephan is just grateful the damage wasn’t worse. The front door wasn’t too severely damaged, and they were able to hammer it back in place, unlike the owners at Powell Valley Wellness a couple doors down.

“They have to replace the lock, replace the siding that the lock goes into, those are the only two broken parts,” said owner Michael Whitaker. He said they were working to get a locksmith out before the end of the day.

They caught surveillance video of the burglar breaking in, making his way to the alarm, and pulling it off the wall before stealing the cash box.

Whitaker said there was only about $100 in the box.

“I mean obviously the guy was here for one reason, walked right in, knew where the cash box was, just grabbed it, took it, and ran, didn’t actually go through anything, didn’t try to take computers, didn’t touch anything in the clinic. He knew exactly what he was going for, I guess he’d been scoping the place,” Whitaker said.

For Whitaker, being a chiropractor has a plus side.

“I do all my work with hands, I’m a chiropractor. You can’t steal these!” Whitaker said, flashing his hands.

The Gresham Police Department is investigating the events of Wednesday morning, and as of now, no suspects are in custody.

