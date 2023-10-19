Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Search and rescue members found two lost hikers on Mt. Hood on Oct. 2.
2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

Latest News

Man filing protection order against deputy who assaulted him
Protection Order filed against Multnomah Co Deputy following alleged assault
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy is on paid administrative leave...
Protection Order filed against Multnomah Co Deputy following alleged assault
Portland Parks installing new lamps
Final installment phase of Light Pole Safety Project kicks off at Portland parks
Improvements are coming to many Portland parks starting this month.
Final installment phase of Light Pole Safety Project kicks off at Portland parks