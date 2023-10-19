New features coming to Gresham park with millions in funding

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Gresham says a dog park, pickleball courts and basketball courts are on the way to Gradin Sports Park following a recent grant.

The $467,950 funding comes from the State of Oregon’s Local Government Grant Program, with construction set to begin Summer 2024.

“Pickleball courts and dog parks have been the two most requested park amenities throughout our community engagement efforts over the past couple of years,” said Gresham Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Joe Walsh. “By adding these amenities, we’re excited to extend Gradin Sports Park’s useability while serving a broader range of community members.”

The Gradin Community Sports Park opened in 2009 at 2303 SE Palmquist Road.

According to the City of Gresham, the new funds from the State will combine with two previous grants each worth $2 million, from state and federal sources.

Gresham City Council has also allocated up to $2 million of the City’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars towards improvements at Gradin, with the city saying the look forward to giving Gresham a tournament-quality facility.

