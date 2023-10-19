Parents concerned over possible PPS strike impact

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The largest school district in the area could soon be going on strike.

Tuesday, the union representing Portland educators and Portland Public Schools failed to reach a new contract agreement.

See Also: Portland teacher strike inches closer after negotiators remain at odds

Andrea Brunet has two kids in the district and said although she understands strikes can be the only way to negotiate things like fair pay and better working conditions, she’s worried what it could mean for her kids. She thought back to the pandemic and how virtual learning impacted their experience.

“We saw the struggles and the challenges with that,” she recalled, “and now to go to an environment where there could be no school for an indefinite period will be extremely stressful.”

She said teachers on the picket lines instead of in the classroom could mean anxiety for her kids, and other students too.

Brunet mentioned that while she and her husband have the ability to work from home here and there, it could be tough to juggle their jobs with the kids in the house. She also empathizes with parents who may not be able to be at home during school hours at all.

“And to even try to find daycare for kids of their age is nearly impossible,” she said, “and it would be an incredibly stressful position to be in. I don’t envy anybody who’s in that position and I really hope nobody will have to experience that.”

Brunet said both of her kids attend Beaumont Middle School in northeast Portland. She said she has both a sixth and eighth grader. She went on to say she recently learned one of their math classes has as many as 45 students, which is a number she believes is too high.

“It is incredibly unfair to the teachers, as well as the students, as far as getting needed one on one time. I think having smaller class sizes will entail an opportunity for my children to get to know their teachers better,” she said. “Ultimately, it will be a win-win and a much more positive, proactive experience for all involved.”

See Also: DOC takes steps to reduce the use of solitary confinement in WA

The Portland Association of Teachers and PPS have yet to come to an agreement.

Teachers began the process of voting on a possible strike earlier in the week.

“I really hope that as they’re going through their negotiations,” Brunet said, “they’re able to come to a compromise that works well for everybody and everyone comes out feeling good about it.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.