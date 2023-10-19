Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a MAX train in Gresham early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a MAX light-rail train near Southeast 202nd Avenue. Police say a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Police say the Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating whether headphones might have hindered the pedestrian’s ability to hear the oncoming train.

According to TriMet, the crash happened in a restricted area of trackway, not near a crossing or station.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the individual who died as well as with our operator as this incident is emotional for all involved,” TriMet said in a statement.

The MAX Blue Line service was disrupted for about three hours between the Ruby Junction/E 197th Ave and Cleveland Ave stations, with shuttle buses providing service in the area during that time. Service was restored by 6:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

