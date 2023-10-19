Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham

Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train
Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a MAX train in Gresham early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a MAX light-rail train near Southeast 202nd Avenue. Police say a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Police say the Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating whether headphones might have hindered the pedestrian’s ability to hear the oncoming train.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland

According to TriMet, the crash happened in a restricted area of trackway, not near a crossing or station.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the individual who died as well as with our operator as this incident is emotional for all involved,” TriMet said in a statement.

The MAX Blue Line service was disrupted for about three hours between the Ruby Junction/E 197th Ave and Cleveland Ave stations, with shuttle buses providing service in the area during that time. Service was restored by 6:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Cali Bolden and her family
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs
Plowing, sanding ODOT cuts
ODOT says highways ‘may not be safe’ this winter due to budget cut
KPTV File Image
Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84

Latest News

Portland police vehicle in front of a PPS school.
City of Portland approves expansion of school liaison officer program
The City of Portland is expanding a program designed to improve communication between schools...
City of Portland approves expansion of school liaison officer program
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in the Powellhurst-Gilbert...
Woman dead, another seriously injured after crash in SE Portland