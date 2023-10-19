Around the House NW
Police crack down on drug dealing in downtown Portland: 8 arrested

Eight people were arrested in a drug bust by the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police on Wednesday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people were arrested in a drug bust by the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police on Wednesday evening.

Officers arrested eight people for either delivery of fentanyl or possession of fentanyl and seized suspected fentanyl pills, powder, and three illegally possessed handguns.

As part of the ongoing partnership with Governor Tina Kotek, several agencies conducted a counter-fentanyl-dealing mission in Downtown Portland’s city center.

“I am grateful to OSP, PPB, and our other law enforcement partners for acting with urgency to go after the sellers of these deadly substances,” Kotek stated in a statement sent to Fox 12. “I’m eager to see continued progress on getting fentanyl and other dangerous drugs off our streets.”

“Collaborative patrols between PPB and OSP are having some success. We remain committed to supporting our partners at PPB and helping in their efforts to bring a sense of safety to the downtown core by disrupting and deterring dangerous criminal actions and working to break the deadly grasp of fentanyl in our communities,” OSP Superintendent Casey Codding said. “We are also grateful for the assistance of our county and federal partners in this effort.”

Anyone with information on fentanyl dealing in Downtown Portland is asked to contact the Central NRT Bike Squad via email at centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov.

