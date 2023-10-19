Protection Order filed against Multnomah Co Deputy following alleged assault

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations made against him in a petition for a protection order.

The protection order was filed this month after an alleged assault happened in Battle Ground, WA.

“It is very clear that Cody was physically assaulted,” said Attorney Angus Lee, who is representing Cody Johnson, who filed the petition for a protection order. “The assault was serious. He sustained serious injuries including a broken bone and the assault was unprovoked.”

Johnson claims Mark Farmer, a neighbor and MSCO deputy assaulted him earlier this month.

“Learning the assault was perpetrated by a man who is also serving in law enforcement has obviously made the experience more traumatic and more frightening because this man who committed the assault has a badge and a gun,” Lee said.

The petition states after dropping his children off from school, Johnson came back home and saw Farmer waiting for him. The filing goes on to say when Johnson exited his vehicle, Farmer allegedly ran over, pushed Johnson against his car, then threw him on the ground before repeatedly punching him in the head and face.

The report states it wasn’t until someone drove by and honked their horn that Farmer stopped the alleged assault, got back in his vehicle, and took off.

Johnson claims the attack was planned and he’s fearful of another, more violent attack. He is requesting a 5 year protection order.

“We are taking this very seriously. We are pursuing protection orders in civil and criminal court,” said Lee. “We’ve been advised criminal charges are being filed. We will be moving forward to pursue justice for Cody.”

