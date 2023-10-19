Around the House NW
Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted

File photo of Evergreen High School in Clark County Wash.
File photo of Evergreen High School in Clark County Wash.(Evergreen High School / Facebook)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A lockdown at both Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School has been lifted, according to the Evergreen Public Schools.

Authorities say an incident nearby Thursday led to a heavy police presence and there were no injuries that school officials are aware of.

According to police, a male was taken into custody and officers remain in the area investigating.

In a message to families, the Principal of Evergreen High School Danny Orrantia, and the Principal of Cascade Middle School Allison Harding addressed the lockdowns:

Additional schools nearby shut down as a precaution.

A Public Alert to shelter-in-place due to ongoing police activity was also sent to over 4,000 people within a 1 mile radius of Evergreen High School. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 3 p.m.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., the district announced parents would be able to pick up their students at the Administrative Service Center at 13413 NE LeRoy Haagen Memorial Drive, Vancouver, WA 98664.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

