T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a T-Mobile customer, you’re advised to take a close look at your next phone bill.

The major wireless carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans.

The change affects customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple Choice and Magenta 55 Plus.

All those customers will be migrated to T-Mobile’s 5G network plan, which starts at $75 per month per phone line.

T-Mobile users will have the option to keep their current plan or opt out of the new one by calling customer service.

T-Mobile became America’s second largest cell phone service provider after taking over Sprint, pledging not to raise prices for three years at the time.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon raised rates on their older plans last year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Cali Bolden and her family
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs
Plowing, sanding ODOT cuts
ODOT says highways ‘may not be safe’ this winter due to budget cut
KPTV File Image
Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84

Latest News

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in the Powellhurst-Gilbert...
Woman dead, another seriously injured after crash in SE Portland