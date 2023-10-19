Trial begins for couple accused in teen’s starvation death

CLARK CO. WA. (KPTV) - The trial for a Clark County couple accused of starving their adopted teenage son began Wednesday morning.

State prosecutors began their presentation by putting 15-year-old Karreon Franks’ pediatrician, Dr. Cotilde Johnson-Beale, on the witness stand.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the teenager died November 27, 2020 from starvation and neglect. Court records show Franks, who was autistic and partially blind, was only 61 pounds when he died.

SEE ALSO: DOC takes steps to reduce the use of solitary confinement in WA.

According to court documents, teachers reported that Franks’ brother told the teacher that Felicia Adams-Franks, their aunt and legal guardian, allegedly withheld food from them as a punishment.

The boys have been in the care of Adams-Franks and her husband since they were adopted in 2012. Now Adams-Franks and her husband are facing second-degree murder and homicide by abuse charges in Clark County Court.

SEE ALSO: Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind.

On Wednesday in court, Dr. Johnson-Beale walked attorneys through Franks’ medical history. In each annual wellness checkup, Johnson-Beale noted that despite his developmental delays and eyesight, Franks’s growth was on track, and he was always at a healthy height and weight.

She said she didn’t see any marks that indicated abuse or torture.

Saying that the last time Franks went to an appointment in person was July 2019. When Franks eventually died, she said Adams-Franks called her and she was shocked to hear that news.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.