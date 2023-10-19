Two more dry days, wet Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We kicked off Thursday with quite a bit of fog in the valley. It eventually cleared out around 10 a.m. Now that the fog has mixed out, we’re seeing tons of sunshine and temperatures are climbing steeply. It appears the Portland metro area will top out in the low 70s.

Low clouds and fog will again develop late tonight and into Friday morning. This round will be slower to clear, making it tough for us to hit 70 degrees. There’s a high bust potential with tomorrow as it all depends on how quickly the clouds mix out. The earlier we get sunshine, the better chance we pop into the low 70s; if we stay cloudy, we could struggle to get into the mid 60s.

Plan on an even cloudier day Saturday ahead of the next wet system, which arrives overnight into early Sunday morning. Sunday doesn’t look too wet, but it’ll be gray and drippy. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s. Saturday is definitely the better day to hit the pumpkin patch or corn maze!

We’re back to dry and mostly cloudy conditions Monday before the next system arrives Tuesday night. This one looks wetter, with one of our models indicating we could get more than a half inch of rain in Portland Tuesday night through Thursday. Wednesday looks showery and Thursday could be a rainy day depending on the positioning of the jet stream. Some models are pointing to precipitation just missing Portland, so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. One thing that’s looking consistent is the fact that the colder air mass dropping down Tuesday night will lower our snow levels to around pass level, which means the potential for snow around the ski resorts!

