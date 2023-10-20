Advisory issued for Lacamas Lake due to elevated levels of toxins

Around the House NW
Toxin advisory issued for Lacamas Lake in Clark County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials issued an advisory Friday for Lacamas Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins.

Officials say test results from water samples taken on Oct. 17 showed toxins from harmful algae were above the threshold level recommended by the Washington Department of Health.

Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people and pets. Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing in affected water, and no water contact for animals.

Officials also said to clean fish well and discard organs.

Warning signs will be placed at public access points at Lacamas Lake. Officials will post updates on the signs as conditions change.

