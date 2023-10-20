Andrew Copeland balances two jobs: Salem Academy head football coach and Keizer police chief

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights the program at Salem Academy that’s behind the guidance of a first-year head coach whose mission is to serve and protect while molding great men and women for the next generation.

The Salem Academy Crusaders are out to scratch that seven-year OSAA playoff itch.

“We went with a really, really good team in 2016, made the state championship game, lost and we’ve had a drought ever since then,” said senior Jesse Bauldree. “We made the state championship game for TVYFL 5th grade, but it has been a while.”

Bauldree and senior Dawson Rios are aching for just a little bit more before their Crusaders look to repeat as state champs on the basketball court.

“Break the stigma of not having a great football team over these past seven years, obviously not making the playoffs, I think it would be huge, in that aspect,” Rios said.

Huge for the kids, big for the community, and sensational for Salem Academy’s first-year head coach Andrew Copeland.

“Football is a catalyst to a lot of other things in life,” Copeland said.

“He stays very humble through all walks of life and anything he does is faith-centered,” said Bauldree.

Values and virtue, Copeland is always and forever rooted in Keizer.

“It’s a community. Everyone around here knows each other, it’s kind of the perk and the bad side of going to a small school is you can’t really hide from anyone,” Rios said.

Hard to hide from the coach on game day and the practice field after he hangs up his badge as the new Keizer police chief, sworn in on Sept. 29.

“I got promoted to the lieutenant 10 years ago, been in law enforcement for 21 years. Was it a dream to have the title? I am passionate about treating people fair and with respect and being impartial and having that positive influence in the community,” Copeland said. “Being the face of the department to the community and making sure that we do the best job that we possibly can to make this city safe and treat people well.”

Chief Copeland is a married father of four from the McNary High School class of ‘95 and a proud graduate of Western Oregon where he was wide receiver for the Wolves.

“I want to make everything I do better. I want to make our police department better and I want to make our community better, same as I want to make the football team better, I want to go to the playoffs,” he said. “I want to build a program that we can be repeat state champions over and over again. I want the community to feel like that about the police department. We are the best police department and the best community in the state of Oregon.”

Serving and protecting the city where he was raised.

“When you put on this uniform and you jump into a police car, you have the opportunity to help somebody every day, in a meaningful way,” he said. “I have sought that out throughout my career. Who am I going to help today and whose life am going to change in a positive way today?”

From chief to coach, they both spark joy for Copeland in the challenge of his 29-man roster playing up at the 3A level to continue to compete in 11-man football.

“It’s not always going to lead to victories or state titles but it’s about the building of the character of the person from the time they come as a freshman to the time they leave as a senior and we want to make them better people that we turn out into the world.”

The Crusaders need to win their final two games to clinch the first winning season and a potential playoff spot for the 10-member senior class.

