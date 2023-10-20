Businesses speak on Measure 110 as Portland Metro Chamber hosts discussion panel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro Chamber hosted a panel Thursday morning to discuss Measure 110 and how it has impacted Portland since its passage in 2020.

The controversial measure decriminalized possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, and provides a route for drug treatment instead of incarceration.

See Also: Portland agrees to settle year-old $161K furniture bill

The panel, featuring Joe Bazeghi with Recovery NW, Ron Williams with Health Justice Recovery Alliance, and Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton, who is a member of the Coalition to Fix and Improve Measure 110.

The forum allowed audience members to ask questions, and for panelists to discuss the question of whether Measure 110 has been effective, or if it’s contributing to more harm.

Ron Williams shared that since Measure 110 passed, four detox facilities have been added locally, and another in Washington County.

Funding from the measure has also provided $265 million, divided among every county in Oregon to establish behavioral health resource networks.

He said that 47,000 people have sought addiction recovery services through those networks since the funding was provided.

Williams added that people tend to equate the homeless population and drug use with the impacts of Measure 110.

“We recognize that people are seeing things that they don’t want to see in the streets, and we absolutely agree there needs to be more housing, and more mental health [services] and something needs to be done about public use,” Williams said.

Kamelah Adams has owned Mimi’s Fresh Tees in Downtown since 2018, and says she witnesses open drug use every day outside her store.

She said since Measure 110 was passed, it’s only increased, and made her customers nervous.

“I had a customer who had to walk over a lot of people who were on the stairwell in the parking garage doing drugs, at least five people. It impacts our business, it impacts the soul of Portland’s economy as well,” Adams said.

Jessie Burke with The Society Hotel has had similar experiences, saying she has seen an ‘explosion’ of drug use, and even found 2 lbs of fentanyl dropped in one of their plants one day.

“I see drug dealing all day long,” she said. “If you look at Google reviews, the number one word used is ‘drugs’ or ‘homelessness.’”

Burke said she’s spoken to several lawmakers, and that they’re always surprised by what she tells them.

“It shouldn’t be surprising,” she said. “I want leadership to be reaching out to me saying, let me come to sit outside and see what you’re talking about. I think that you need to do the work of public servitude.”

Despite the progress, Adams believes parts of the measure should be repealed, saying it’s only made things worse in her neighborhood.

See Also: 8 people arrested in downtown Portland drug bust

“You shouldn’t be able to openly use drugs, that part doesn’t make sense to me,” she said. “I cannot walk down the street with a margarita, but someone can use a toxic and impact people’s health.”

Burke says she’s just tired of hearing the same responses and constantly fighting against the impacts.

“I don’t know what else I can do, other than volunteer half my week to solve these problems and encourage government to really put their effort where their mouth is,” she said. “I’m not sure what else I can do.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.