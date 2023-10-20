Dry next two days

Good morning! Most of western Oregon & southwest Washington is starting off with overcast skies. Low clouds surged in overnight, and will be pretty stubborn to clear out today. Sometime between the early to mid afternoon is when the clouds should clear. The timing of that will dictate how warm (or cool) we are by the end of the day. Most of the metro area only managed to drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight, so most cities should end the day between about 68-71 degrees.

Our weather will remain dry on Saturday, but sky conditions will be mostly cloudy. A weak trough of low pressure will be approaching from the west. This system is forecast to bring scattered showers between Saturday night & Sunday. Take advantage of the dry first half of the weekend. It’ll be a bit warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showery conditions should hold temperatures in the low 60s on Sunday.

Boy, there’s a ton of uncertainty with regard to next week’s forecast. As of yesterday, most computer models were honing in on a cool & wet system between Tuesday & Wednesday. Overnight runs are leaning toward a drier midweek forecast with weak high pressure building in. I’m keeping a mention of showers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, plus a chance of rain next Thursday. I have a feeling we’re not done tweaking that part of the forecast. Temperatures should be a bit cooler, with highs in the 50s & overnight lows in the 40s.

