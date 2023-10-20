Friends mourn Portland couple who died in crash in California

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple lost their lives in a traffic accident in California this week, leaving their friends and family in Oregon devastated.

Cholee Thompson said the couple, 52-year-old Christian Deaton and 48-year-old Michelle Deaton, had been amazing friends.

“They had been married over 20 years, but they were a couple that it felt like they had always been together. You know, if you believed in past lives, they were probably together in past lives too because they just had this connection,” Thompson said. “Michelle and I were fast friends.”

She said the couple was always on the go, traveling around the country together to camp and see concerts. That was why they were in California this week.

“This year was a big concert going year for them, so they went to just one concert after the next and that’s what they were doing down in napa. they were doing a two-week camping in their airstream, and they were going to see a couple of concerts on their journey,” Thompson said.

Another long-time friend, Josh Ring, said he was supposed to meet up with them at the end of their road trip.

“We were gonna see some shows down in Vegas - a short, three-day power trip and come home,” Ring said. “That was going to be the conclusion of their road trip.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said the Deatons were killed in a traffic crash while biking along a California highway on Tuesday.

“Although they’ve left us with an enormous void and we’re devastated, we’re not angry,” Ring said. “We believe they are in a better place.”

Thompson said that when she learned about their deaths, she immediately wanted to call Michelle Deaton.

“It just didn’t make sense and in those circumstances who’s the first person you want to call but your best friend? but you can’t,” she said through tears.

Now she hopes she can carry on their legacy of living life to the fullest.

“Just not taking any moment for granted. Live it,” she said.

