Jewish Portlanders rally for a ceasefire outside congressman’s office

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attack on Israeli civilians that killed more than 1,400, some Jewish Americans call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

More than 100 people gathered outside Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s office Thursday afternoon in Northeast Portland demanding that Israel stop bombing Gaza and the United States suspend military aid to the country. Most of those in attendance were Jewish.

Maxine Fookson was one of those in the crowd making those demands.

“As a Jewish American, this is not in the name of America’s Jews this is not something we stand for,” Fookson said. “This is not a Jewish value. A Jewish value is a collective humanity.”

Fookson and her friend Asma Taha are both pediatric nurses who have made humanitarian trips to Gaza. Fookson’s last trip was in 2014.

“What’s so heartbreaking is that this a population, the people of Gaza are very well educated,” Fookson said. “There is an amazing amount of potential.”

She gave a lecture to nursing students at a local university in Gaza and took pictures of the students in the rooms. She shared with them with FOX 12 and one shows a room packed with students, mostly women.

“What the doctors and the nurses always say in Gaza is ‘we’re always on the starting line and we’re just not able to get that start,’” Fookson said.

Fookson has also seen the destruction in Gaza. She showed FOX 12 a picture of a school that was reduced to rubble from an Israeli air strike from a different war in 2014. She described what it was like to see community members there try to recover from that war.

“You see people going through the rubble looking for some little piece of their family, their past life, just trying to put something back together in their lives,” Fookson said.

Taha, who was at Thursday’s rally and is Palestinian, said when she visits Gaza she hears from children about the emotional trauma they go through. She said that trauma is continuous and there is no time to process it.

“Here in the U.S. we talk about trauma we talk about trauma-informed care,” Taha said. “There is none of this among those Palestinian children.”

She was supposed to go on another humanitarian mission through the Palestinian Children Relief Fund this fall, but that changed with Israel’s retaliation strikes on Gaza. Taha said two doctors in her organization are stuck in Gaza with no way out as bombs continue to fall.

“The biggest thing I struggle with is the survival guilt,” Taha said. “We’re here, we’re able to eat, we’re able to go to work. We’re able to open our closet and find the clothes we want to wear. Those people have to leave their homes with nothing.”

Fookson and Taha want President Biden to do more to help the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Gaza from getting any worse. This includes doing more to protect innocent civilians.

“Anyway, you look at it, it’s awful,” Taha said. “We should not be allowing this to happen in today’s world. We should not allow it.”

“This is an absolute humanitarian catastrophe and right now the bombing, the siege needs to stop,” Fookson said “Humanitarian aid needs to be allowed to come in.”

