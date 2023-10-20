Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Jewish Portlanders rally for a ceasefire outside congressman’s office

A crowd of mostly Jewish Portlanders rallied outside Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s office Thursday afternoon demanding that Israel stop bombing Gaza.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attack on Israeli civilians that killed more than 1,400, some Jewish Americans call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

More than 100 people gathered outside Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s office Thursday afternoon in Northeast Portland demanding that Israel stop bombing Gaza and the United States suspend military aid to the country. Most of those in attendance were Jewish.

Maxine Fookson was one of those in the crowd making those demands.

“As a Jewish American, this is not in the name of America’s Jews this is not something we stand for,” Fookson said. “This is not a Jewish value. A Jewish value is a collective humanity.”

SEE ALSO: Businesses speak on Measure 110 as Portland Metro Chamber hosts discussion panel

Fookson and her friend Asma Taha are both pediatric nurses who have made humanitarian trips to Gaza. Fookson’s last trip was in 2014.

“What’s so heartbreaking is that this a population, the people of Gaza are very well educated,” Fookson said. “There is an amazing amount of potential.”

She gave a lecture to nursing students at a local university in Gaza and took pictures of the students in the rooms. She shared with them with FOX 12 and one shows a room packed with students, mostly women.

“What the doctors and the nurses always say in Gaza is ‘we’re always on the starting line and we’re just not able to get that start,’” Fookson said.

Fookson has also seen the destruction in Gaza. She showed FOX 12 a picture of a school that was reduced to rubble from an Israeli air strike from a different war in 2014. She described what it was like to see community members there try to recover from that war.

“You see people going through the rubble looking for some little piece of their family, their past life, just trying to put something back together in their lives,” Fookson said.

SEE ALSO: Feds OK natural gas pipeline expansion in Pacific Northwest over environmentalist protests

Taha, who was at Thursday’s rally and is Palestinian, said when she visits Gaza she hears from children about the emotional trauma they go through. She said that trauma is continuous and there is no time to process it.

“Here in the  U.S. we talk about trauma we talk about trauma-informed care,” Taha said. “There is none of this among those Palestinian children.”

She was supposed to go on another humanitarian mission through the Palestinian Children Relief Fund this fall, but that changed with Israel’s retaliation strikes on Gaza. Taha said two doctors in her organization are stuck in Gaza with no way out as bombs continue to fall.

“The biggest thing I struggle with is the survival guilt,” Taha said. “We’re here, we’re able to eat, we’re able to go to work. We’re able to open our closet and find the clothes we want to wear. Those people have to leave their homes with nothing.”

Fookson and Taha want President Biden to do more to help the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Gaza from getting any worse. This includes doing more to protect innocent civilians.

“Anyway, you look at it, it’s awful,” Taha said. “We should not be allowing this to happen in today’s world. We should not allow it.”

“This is an absolute humanitarian catastrophe and right now the bombing, the siege needs to stop,” Fookson said “Humanitarian aid needs to be allowed to come in.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Cali Bolden and her family
Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

Latest News

A crowd of mostly Jewish Portlanders rallied outside Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s office...
Jewish Portlanders rally for a ceasefire outside congressman’s office
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target said it's closing three Portland stores because of crime, but FOX 12 found police...
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
A Portland couple lost their lives in a traffic accident in California this week, leaving their...
Friends mourn Portland couple who died in crash in California
Impacts of Measure 110 on businesses
Businesses speak on Measure 110 as Portland Metro Chamber hosts discussion panel