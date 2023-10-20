Local non-profit organization calls for collaboration to solve homelessness in Clark County

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A “Gathering for Change” brought the community together to tackle homelessness in Vancouver.

As local organizations recognize that the issue continues to worsen, they discussed the latest solutions for ending the issue in Clark County.

People also shared personal stories at Kiggins Theatre on Thursday.

Geraldine Dixon experienced homelessness for nearly a decade in Clark County.

“Living in my car, in and out of my car, friend’s couches, they didn’t work, and an encampment, it’s hard,” Geraldine Dixon, a council for the homeless client, said.

Now, she’s able to look back at how far she’s come.

“Journey out of homelessness is a transition for me,” Dixon said. “Housing it’s so much better because it’s a place of peace. You have security.”

Dixon said life has been full of new experiences since settling into housing last year. She added another new experience Thursday evening when she took the stage to share her story at a Council for the Homeless education and fundraising event.

“I appreciate Council for the Homeless immensely for all the help they’ve given me,” Dixon said.

The organization’s Gathering for Change: Solving Homelessness Together event also featured a keynote speaker who shared their experience of solving homelessness in Houston, Texas. Organization leaders said they’re optimistic the community can learn from stories like that to help Clark County.

“We need everyone at the table to help solve this community issue,” Charlene Welch, Development and Communications Director of Council for the Homeless, said.

“We’ve seen a lot of people still struggling. Housing access has almost gotten worse,” John Kendrick, Chair of the Board of Council for the Homeless, said. “It’s really time for our community to come together and make a change.”

Dixon said the main message she wants people to know is – there is help.

“It’s very good to have all the resources you can get. The more the merrier,” Dixon said.

If someone you know in Clark County needs housing or homelessness assistance, learn more about the organization’s resources here.

