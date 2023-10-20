Around the House NW
Lots of clouds and cooler, but not much rain the next few days

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clouds were much slower to break up today as expected.  In fact, as of late this afternoon some spots in the central/south Willamette Valley are still cloudy.  Temperatures are cooler again today with most of us remaining near or below 70 degrees.  That’s still quite a bit warmer than average for this time of year.

The big story the next few days is lots of clouds…but not much rain. The only real chance for showers is later Saturday night into the first half of Sunday.  Even then we expect just a few light scattered showers.

Mild temperatures continue all next week with a wetter system possibly arriving midweek.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, heavy rain for flooding, or a cold spell in the next 7 days.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

