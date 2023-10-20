Oregon legislator meets with Idaho leaders about ‘Greater Idaho’ movement

(KPTV) - A state legislator from Oregon and two from Idaho met Thursday in Baker City to talk about possible next steps for the “Greater Idaho” movement, according to a movement spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Oregon Representative Vikki Breese Iverson (R- Prineville) met with Idaho representatives Judy Boyle and Barbara Ehardt, along with a Malheur county commissioner and “Greater Idaho” leaders.

The movement is seeking to move the border between Idaho and Oregon, shifting 15 rural, eastern Oregon counties into Idaho. So far, 12 Oregon counties have voted for referendums that are in support of the project.

For “Greater Idaho” to become a reality, the state legislatures of both Oregon and Idaho would need to approve of the change, followed by Congressional approval.

in February, the Idaho House of Representatives passed a resolution stating that, “the Idaho Legislature stands ready to begin discussions with the Oregon Legislature regarding the potential to relocate the Oregon/Idaho state boundary, in accordance with the will of the citizens of eastern Oregon, and we invite the Oregon Legislature to begin talks on this topic with the Idaho Legislature.”

“The Idaho House has already stated that we are ready to have discussions with the Oregon Legislature on how to advance freedom for eastern Oregonians,” said Idaho Rep. Boyle.

Oregon Rep. Iverson said she had a “duty and responsibility” to show up at the conversation.

“It is clear: people in central and eastern Oregon do not align with all the values of those in Portland and Eugene,” Rep. Iverson said. “Is Greater Idaho the answer? I am not sure but I am willing to turn over all the rocks possible, for the land and people I love.”

