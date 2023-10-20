Around the House NW
Oregon man charged in theft of dinosaur bones

A stolen fossil(BLM/Justice Dept.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City delivered a 13-count indictment against four people, accusing them of buying and selling paleontological artifacts for more than $1 million.

Authorities said the sum of money is equivalent to 150,000 pounds of illegally taken paleontological materials, such as dinosaur bones, from state and federal properties in southeast Utah.

According to court documents, Vint Wade, 65, and Donna Wade, 67, of Moab, Utah; Steven Willing, 67, of Los Angeles, California; and Jordan Willing, 40 of Ashland, Oregon, committed several felony offenses against the United States by violating the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act (PRPA).

The defendants reportedly bought, transported, and exported dinosaur bones from federal land between March 2018 and at least March 2023. According to the allegations, the Wades paid cash and checks to both known and unidentified people in order to get stolen bones and other artifacts.

In addition to selling some of the illegally obtained paleontological items to Steven and Jordan Willing, the Wades accumulated paleontological resources to sell to national vendors at gem and mineral exhibitions. In order to avoid being discovered by federal officials, the Willings mislabeled and undervalued the dinosaur bones before exporting them to China through their business, JMW Sales.

The defendants caused almost $3,000,000 in damages, which included the economic value of the resources, their scientific significance, and the cost of restoration and repair, in addition to selling over $1,000,000 worth of paleontological resources.

According to the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act (PRPA), paleontological resources mean any fossilized remains, traces, or imprints of organisms, preserved in or on the earth’s crust, that have paleontological interest and provide information about the history of life on earth.

