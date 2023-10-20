Pedestrian dies after early morning car crash in Clark County.

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A person walking in Clark County was hit and killed by a car early Friday, according to deputies.

Deputies responded at 6:39 a.m. to the 8200 block of NE St. Johns Road after reports of a man down on the sidewalk.

Medics arriving confirmed the man was a possible victim of a collision with a car.

Patrol deputies were soon able to find a driver and car nearby and confirmed their connection to the man’s injuries.

The pedestrian was later confirmed dead by emergency responders.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is cooperating with the investigation and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

