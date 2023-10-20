Portland agrees to settle year-old $161K furniture bill

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioners approved the payment of a year-old $161,536 furniture bill from Portland’s Community Health Division.

The furniture was ordered from Rose City Furnishings in April and Aug. of 2022. The furniture was delivered and has been used by the city since, but not paid for.

According to the city, newly hired managers acquired the furniture without following proper procedures. This required Portland City Commissioners to authorize payment of the bill through an emergency ordinance.

The payment was authorized on Oct. 18, allowing the mayor and city auditor to draw and deliver payments.

Follow this link to view the full ordinance.

