Portland agrees to settle year-old $161K furniture bill

Portland City Commissioners approved the payment of a year-old $161,536 furniture bill from Portland’s Community Health Division.
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The furniture was ordered from Rose City Furnishings in April and Aug. of 2022. The furniture was delivered and has been used by the city since, but not paid for.

According to the city, newly hired managers acquired the furniture without following proper procedures. This required Portland City Commissioners to authorize payment of the bill through an emergency ordinance.

The payment was authorized on Oct. 18, allowing the mayor and city auditor to draw and deliver payments.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

