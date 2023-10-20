Portland police wrap pilot phase of body-worn cameras

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The pilot phase of Portland Police Bureau’s body-worn cameras has concluded, according to the bureau.

The first test followed a vote by the Portland City Council on April 26 that unanimously adopted a negotiated agreement for Portland police body-worn cameras. The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

During the trial phase, PPB says body-worn cameras captured a total of 35,831 pieces of evidence. Of the 35,831 pieces of evidence, there were 29,869 videos recorded by body-worn cameras and another 5,962 photos or videos either taken by officers or submitted by community members using an app.

With the initial trial run done, Portland Police say they will use the data they collected to fine-tune any issues.

Following that, the City Council is set to vote on approving their use and negotiating a contract for their use. PPB says other officers will also be trained on how to operate the cameras during this time.

All is expected to happen over the next 10 months, according to PPB.

