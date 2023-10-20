Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland police wrap pilot phase of body-worn cameras

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The pilot phase of Portland Police Bureau’s body-worn cameras has concluded, according to the bureau.

The first test followed a vote by the Portland City Council on April 26 that unanimously adopted a negotiated agreement for Portland police body-worn cameras. The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

During the trial phase, PPB says body-worn cameras captured a total of 35,831 pieces of evidence. Of the 35,831 pieces of evidence, there were 29,869 videos recorded by body-worn cameras and another 5,962 photos or videos either taken by officers or submitted by community members using an app.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after early morning car crash in Clark County

With the initial trial run done, Portland Police say they will use the data they collected to fine-tune any issues.

Following that, the City Council is set to vote on approving their use and negotiating a contract for their use. PPB says other officers will also be trained on how to operate the cameras during this time.

All is expected to happen over the next 10 months, according to PPB.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train
Man dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up

Latest News

Creepy Halloween bars
Creepy Halloween bars
Pedestrian dies after early morning car crash in Clark County.
Pedestrian dies after early morning car crash in Clark County
A stolen fossil
Oregon man charged in theft of dinosaur bones
Eight people were arrested in a drug bust by the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State...
8 people arrested in downtown Portland drug bust