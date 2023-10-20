Around the House NW
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Teachers in Portland Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike and are set to walk off the job at the beginning of November.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) said the strike authorization passed with 99% of the vote. The district says the union sent them the required 10-day notice that they intend to strike, starting Nov. 1.

If the strike does happen, all schools will close. There will be no in-person class or online instruction. Though the district will provide access to other resources.

The district put out a statement in response to the strike authorization, saying:

“We want to reach a fair, sustainable settlement, and we will stay at the bargaining table as long as it takes to get there. We ask our educators to stay at the table with us, not close schools.”

RELATED: Parents concerned over possible PPS strike impact

According to the union and district officials, the tense points of contract negotiations include disagreement over increased teacher pay, smaller class sizes, and how to handle student behavioral issues.

PAT will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday. FOX 12 will add the presser to this story at that time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

