Portlanders show support for both Palestine and Israel amid ongoing conflict

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, hundreds rallied and marched on the Portland State University campus in support of Palestinians and called for an end to violence.

See Also: Jewish Portlanders rally for a ceasefire outside congressman’s office

Signs reading ‘Ceasefire now!’ and ‘End the occupation’ were hoisted, chants of ‘Free free Palestine’ could be heard for blocks in downtown Portland.

The rally and march were organized by PSU’s Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights and called for an end to the occupation in Gaza.

Support has been shown for both Palestine and Israel in Portland.

This Sunday a rally will be held in support and solidarity with Israel. It will be at Pioneer Courthouse Square from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

“Everyone in Israel is completely committed to winning this war,” said Eyal Chernichovsky, one of the rally organizers. “It’s the least we can do from the other side of the globe.”

Those organizing the rally have loved ones directly affected by the conflict.

“We heard about it right on Saturday, right after it happened,” Rikki Nouri said. “My husband’s uncle Sayid got murdered and his wife Adina got kidnapped. Their son was hiding in a safe room with his wife and 5 children while Hamas was burning and looting their house. Hamas tries to penetrate the safe room. He held the door for almost 10 hours until they felt safe enough to go out. He went down a few houses to his parents house and he had to see his dad on the ground shot dead. His mom was missing and he was worried. Later they found out she was kidnapped by Hamas by social media videos that was published by the Hamas. They took her on a motorcycle between two terrorists and taken away.”

“I’m very devastated to say the least. It’s been an unusual state of mind. It goes beyond sadness and pain. It’s been mourning and sleepless nights just trying to understand what has happened to humanity. I have a lot of friends in Israel and friends. They are safe at the moment. I have friends in the reserves and the military. I went to school right where the massacres happened. I spent a lot of time there as a kid and am very close with that community.”

See Also: Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions

Both hope for a better future for everyone, peace, and a safe return for those held captive. They say they hope their event will be educational for those who attend ‘to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding the conflict, as well as the humanitarian considerations’.

“Both sides have suffered enough,” Nouri said. “There are no winners in war. There are only casualties.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.