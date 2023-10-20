Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Reports of a shooting triggered an hours-long lockdown at Evergreen High School and other nearby schools on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

According to police, shots were reported from behind the stadium of Evergreen High School shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, who was found and arrested without incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they did not believe the suspect was a student at Evergreen High School.

The teen was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault. The teen may face further charges as police continue to investigate the incident.

In a message to families, the Principal of Evergreen High School Danny Orrantia, and the Principal of Cascade Middle School Allison Harding addressed the lockdowns earlier on Thursday:

Dear Cascade and Evergreen Families: We want to update you on the Lockdown situation here at our schools. At around 1:05 p.m. there was a 911 call with a report of gunshots in the area. At this time there are no reports of any injuries and the Vancouver Police Department is currently on campus. We will keep our students in safety protocols until we are advised by law enforcement. We will update you once we know more about the situation. Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students is always a top priority.

A Public Alert to shelter-in-place due to ongoing police activity was also sent to over 4,000 people within a 1 mile radius of Evergreen High School. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 3 p.m.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., the district announced parents would be able to pick up their students at the Administrative Service Center at 13413 NE LeRoy Haagen Memorial Drive, Vancouver, WA 98664.

A student at Evergreen High School said, “It was a red light, but then people behind me just trying to go over me so I didn’t know what to do but as soon as it hits green, so I just started going, but then already cops here cop there everywhere.”

The student said they saw a kid without a shirt running toward their car.

“I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit you’ and then the lady cop came down, pulled her gun and that kid turned and started doing this, and like on the ground,” said the student. “I didn’t know what to do - should I stop or should I keep going? Because there’s cops, but if I’m in their way, or something.”

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

