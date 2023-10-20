TriMet’s Red Line reopening after months of closure

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet’s Red Line Trains will resume service between Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport on Sunday.

Upon the return of Red Line train service, returning riders will notice significant changes thanks to the “Better Red Max Extension and Reliability Project.”

One of the Red Line’s stops, the Portland International Airport Station, has undergone a modern transformation. A one-mile-long stretch to and from PDX now includes a second track, facilitating the passage of both inbound and outbound trains without the need to wait.

This project represented a substantial undertaking, taking 126 days to complete and involving more than 90 contractors. However, work on the Red Line is not yet finished. TriMet, the region’s public transportation provider, plans to extend the Red Line westward by ten stations and add a new track to the Gateway Transit Center. These updates are expected to be finalized by next summer.

In celebration of the Red Line’s reopening on Sunday, TriMet plans to express its gratitude to riders for their patience during the project by offering coffee and treats.

