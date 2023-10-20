Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after assault in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an assault that happened in the South Tabor neighborhood late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6800 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police say officers arrived to the scene and found a woman with serious injuries.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. There’s no word at this time on her current condition.

The suspect or suspects left the area before officers were notified, according to police. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police are wrapping up an investigation on SE Powell Blvd and 69th Ave after a woman was rushed to the hospital after @PortlandPolice say she was assaulted. SE Powell between 68th and 70th was closed overnight but have just now been reopened. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/v2srJ9qfyp — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) October 20, 2023

The investigation is ongoing. Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 68th Avenue and Southeast 70th Avenue will officers remain on scene.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, and reference case number 23-274506.

