Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after assault in SE Portland

Police investigating an assault in the South Tabor neighborhood.
Police investigating an assault in the South Tabor neighborhood.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an assault that happened in the South Tabor neighborhood late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6800 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police say officers arrived to the scene and found a woman with serious injuries.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. There’s no word at this time on her current condition.

The suspect or suspects left the area before officers were notified, according to police. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 68th Avenue and Southeast 70th Avenue will officers remain on scene.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, and reference case number 23-274506.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train
Man dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Man being charged for arson, murder
Vancouver man murdered sister’s partner over family inheritance, tried to dismember, burn body: Court docs

Latest News

Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Rally on PSU campus to cease fire
Portlanders show support for both Palestine and Israel amid ongoing conflict
On Thursday, hundreds rallied and marched on the Portland State University campus in support of...
Portlanders show support for both Palestine and Israel amid ongoing conflict
7 arrested in Oregon City drug bust
7 arrested in Oregon City drug house raid