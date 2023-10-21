1 killed in motorcycle crash near Washougal
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died after going off the road near Washougal early Saturday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. It was reported a motorcycle left the roadway and crashed. When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead.
The CCSO traffic unit is investigating.
